    Armando Bacot to Return to UNC for 5th Season; Tar Heels' All-Time Leading Rebounder

    Erin WalshMarch 22, 2023

    SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 22: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center on February 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Armando Bacot is staying in Chapel Hill.

    The North Carolina big man will return to the Tar Heels for a fifth season in 2023-24, he told Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

    "I'm using my last year of eligibility," Bacot said Wednesday. "I felt it was the right decision for my future."

