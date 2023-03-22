Armando Bacot to Return to UNC for 5th Season; Tar Heels' All-Time Leading Rebounder

Armando Bacot to Return to UNC for 5th Season; Tar Heels' All-Time Leading RebounderMarch 22, 2023
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Armando Bacot is staying in Chapel Hill.
The North Carolina big man will return to the Tar Heels for a fifth season in 2023-24, he told Stadium's Jeff Goodman.
"I'm using my last year of eligibility," Bacot said Wednesday. "I felt it was the right decision for my future."
