Jaxon Smith-Njigba Confirms Status at Pro Day, Could Be 2023 NFL Draft's Top WR Taken

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been counted among the top wide receiver prospects for the entirety of the current draft cycle, but he still needed to prove something at Ohio State's pro day. In doing so, he's now solidified himself as a top-three wide receiver, with the potential to be the first one of his position selected in April's NFL draft.

What did he need to do? The 21-year-old had to run the 40-yard dash.

It seems too simple of a task. Almost all of the prospects set to enter the NFL run a 40-yard dash at some point between their final season on campus and the draft itself. Usually, it occurs at the scouting combine. Some prospects wait to provide a time at their respective pro days.

The setup has been a little different for Smith-Njigba, who nursed a nasty hamstring injury throughout the 2022 campaign that limited him to only three games.

"I'm ready to go out and attack and show my skill set," Smith-Njigba told reporters at the combine. "I was 100 percent as of two weeks ago. I'm taking things slowly to close the book on this nagging injury, which I feel like I have. But I just haven't had enough reps on the 40 yet, so pro day, you'll see me run."

Prior to Wednesday's pro day, the wide receiver dazzled with his change-of-direction movements during combine testing and route-running throughout the on-field portion of the workout.

He posted the fourth-fastest time ever (3.93 seconds) among wide receivers in the short shuttle. His 6.57-second three-cone effort is the best of any target in the last five years. His short-area quickness is elite, and it shows up on film.

But an actual 40-yard dash helped confirm two aspects of his evaluation.

The fact Smith-Njigba finally felt comfortable stretching his legs and running full speed without the worry of reinjury can't be overlooked. As he stated at the combine, he and his representation wanted to be cautious. Soft tissue injuries can be quite difficult to handle if they don't properly heal. The wide receiver couldn't even play in Ohio State's College Football Playoff appearance because of the lingering issue.

Secondly, he placed well within the range expected of him based on film evaluation. Ohio State officially listed him at 4.48 seconds, while other sources from scouts in attendance had him in the low 4.5s. Either way, he's clearly at the point where he can return to the player everyone saw during the 2021 campaign.



Much like the combine, Smith-Njigba impressed during the passing drills, with quarterback C.J. Stroud pulling the trigger.

"His position work was brilliant," Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reported after being on-site for the workout. "He runs such quick routes and displays tremendous footwork and does it all while perfectly balanced. There's no wasted motion or inefficiency.

"He also caught the ball very well. One deep reception my way was extremely impressive as Smith-Njigba had to track the ball against the dreary grey ceiling of the Woody Hayes Center. He did not break stride and let the ball fall into his hands."

How good was Smith-Njigba going into his past season?

The underclassman set Ohio State single-season records with 95 receptions for 1,606 yards as a sophomore, where he outshined two future top-11 draft picks in Garrett Wilson, who went on to become the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Chris Olave, who also cracked the 1,000-yard barrier in his first season.

Smith-Njigba has the highest career passer rating when targeted and grade among Ohio State wide receivers during the Pro Football Focus era. The underclassman shattered the bowl-game record with 347 yards in the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes. He was top-three among returning wide receivers in most receiving yards from the slot, highest contested catch rate and missed tackles forced, per PFF.

"I just think my playmaking ability is second to none in this draft," he said at the combine. "From playing basketball [as a kid], I feel like my creativity is what sets me apart also. Being able to create and react to the defender is the strong point in my game, and taking advantage of that. I just try to use all those qualities and get the job done."

The job might entail outsized expectations upon arriving to the professional ranks.

A first-round wide receiver in today's NFL is expected to produce, especially if they find their way into the top-15 overall. Wilson and Olave certainly did. Drake London had a strong rookie performance. The previous year's class featured the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith.

The incoming crop of targets isn't quite as strong, but multiple options have a chance to be selected among the top half of the first round and possibly even sneak into the back end of the top 10.

Among the franchises picking between slots No. 9 and 16, five—the Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers—are logical landing spots.

TCU's Quentin Johnston is a prototypical X-receiver. He's a 6'3", 208-pound target with the speed and ball skills to be a deep threat, as well as the footwork and quickness to run good routes and create after the catch. He went quiet far too often last season, though.

USC's Jordan Addison burst onto the scene two seasons ago and became the Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's best receiver. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors this past season despite a lingering ankle injury. However, he's only 173 pounds.

Boston College's Zay Flowers brings explosive qualities to any offense, but he is another diminutive target at 5'9" and 182 pounds.

All are talented with tremendous skill sets, yet Smith-Njigba is arguably the most polished of the group with a game that automatically translates to the next level as a standout slot receiver.

Some may view his predominant alignment as a negative. But slot receivers are now starters and can be primary threats in a passing attack. Players such as Keenan Allen, Tyler Boyd, Christian Kirk, Chris Godwin and Amon-Ra St. Brown have been counted among the league's most productive receiving threats while working primarily as inside receivers.

The NFL's biggest concern for Smith-Njigba is if this past year's hamstring issue becomes a reoccurring problem. But as long as team doctors clear him during his medical evaluations, the Ohio State program should have yet another elite professional target counted among its ranks.

While it took some time to reach this point for Smith-Njigba, he's reclaimed his place among the class' elite targets, with the strong possibility of being the first wide receiver called during the draft.

