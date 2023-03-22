Rory McIlroy Supports Proposed Rule Change to Limit Golf Ball Distance

Harry How/Getty Images

The U.S. Golf Association and the R&A proposed on Monday a rule to use golf balls manufactured to "reduce hitting distance by 14-15 yards on average for the longest hitters with the highest clubhead speeds."

Consider Rory McIlroy a fan of the idea.

He said on the No Laying Up podcast (h/t Reuters):

"For elite-level play, I really like it. I really do. I'm glad in this new proposal that they haven't touched the recreational golfer. I know that's a really unpopular opinion amongst my peers, but I think it's going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier. Especially in this era of parity that we've been living in these past couple of decades."

While McIlroy is game, players such as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are opposed to the potential change. But the Northern Ireland star feels the technology has outpaced the quality of the game.

"Innovation is a part of every sport. It's a part of every industry," McIlroy said. "But whenever that innovation outgrows the footprint of the game, that's when I think we have a problem."