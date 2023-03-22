X

    Rory McIlroy Supports Proposed Rule Change to Limit Golf Ball Distance

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 22, 2023

    AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 22: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland follows his shot from the second tee during day one of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
    Harry How/Getty Images

    The U.S. Golf Association and the R&A proposed on Monday a rule to use golf balls manufactured to "reduce hitting distance by 14-15 yards on average for the longest hitters with the highest clubhead speeds."

    Consider Rory McIlroy a fan of the idea.

    He said on the No Laying Up podcast (h/t Reuters):

    "For elite-level play, I really like it. I really do. I'm glad in this new proposal that they haven't touched the recreational golfer. I know that's a really unpopular opinion amongst my peers, but I think it's going to help identify who the best players are a bit easier. Especially in this era of parity that we've been living in these past couple of decades."

    While McIlroy is game, players such as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas are opposed to the potential change. But the Northern Ireland star feels the technology has outpaced the quality of the game.

    "Innovation is a part of every sport. It's a part of every industry," McIlroy said. "But whenever that innovation outgrows the footprint of the game, that's when I think we have a problem."

