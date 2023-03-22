NFL Rumors: Cam Newton Still Eyes Starting Role; Teams Would Sign QB as Backup

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Cam Newton is looking for a return to the NFL, but his desire to make a comeback on his own terms appears to be ruining his chances.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reported Newton has "made it clear" he only wants to return as a starter.

"I'm saying 'no' based on conversations that I've had with people in the NFL who were not particularly impressed by his throws yesterday," Martin said on Get Up as to whether Newton will be signed. "One scout even said, 'If you're throwing at your college pro day, that speaks volumes about where his career is.'

"Teams have said, at least to me, he's made it clear he wants to be a starter. If he would accept a backup job, Cam Newton would be on an NFL roster. The reason he's not on a roster currently is because he thinks he should be a starter."

Newton went unsigned for the entire 2022 season. He last played eight games for the Carolina Panthers in 2021, throwing for 684 yards and four touchdowns against five interceptions.

The former NFL MVP and Heisman Trophy winner threw for pro scouts Tuesday at Auburn's pro day, showing up in support of his younger brother, Caylin, who is attempting to make the NFL as a wide receiver. Newton did not speak to reporters after the throwing session, which consisted of more than 30 throws, but called out "randoms" getting NFL jobs over him on social media.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs?" Newton said. "Don't worry about it. I'm going to show you. I can't wait to show you."

Based on Martin's comments, it appears Newton didn't do much to show scouts he has anything left in the tank as an NFL starter. He went 0-5 as a starter in 2021 and was 7-15 over his final three NFL seasons.