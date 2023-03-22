T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns to Return vs. Hawks; out Since Nov. 28 with Calf Injury

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns is set for his long-awaited return to the lineup.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Towns will be in the starting lineup for Minnesota's game Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The All-Star big man has not played since Nov. 28 because of a calf injury.

