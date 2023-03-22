X

    T-Wolves' Karl-Anthony Towns to Return vs. Hawks; out Since Nov. 28 with Calf Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 22, 2023

    CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 17: Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks on during a NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Chicago Bulls on March 17, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Minnesota Timberwolves forward Karl-Anthony Towns is set for his long-awaited return to the lineup.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Towns will be in the starting lineup for Minnesota's game Wednesday night against the Atlanta Hawks. The All-Star big man has not played since Nov. 28 because of a calf injury.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.