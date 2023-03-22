Broncos Rumors: Russell Wilson Had Surgery for Knee Injury; Will Be Ready for Season

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be ready for organized team activities and at full strength for the regular season after having knee surgery following the 2022 campaign.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wilson underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee "to fix an issue that had nagged him for a few seasons."

Rapoport noted the 34-year-old is already back working out and throwing after the minor surgery.

There was no indication Wilson was limited because of the issue last season. He wasn't listed on the injury report because of a knee injury at any point.

One area of Wilson's game that has changed in recent years is how much he's been running around when plays break down.

In November, ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted Wilson averaged nearly 28 yards per game on scrambles during the 2020 season. That figure dipped to 11.5 yards in 2021 and rebounded slightly to 12.5 last season.

"Likewise, when Wilson's on the move, he has been a less effective passer," Barnwell wrote. "NFL Next Gen Stats considers a throw on the run to come when a quarterback passes the ball while traveling faster than 8 mph. In 2020, Wilson's EPA per play on these passes was the 11th-best in the league. Last season, that mark fell all the way to 27th. This season, he ranks 24th."

The past two seasons have seen Wilson run for a total of 460 yards on 98 attempts in 29 games. He averaged 500.7 rushing yards per season from 2012 to '20.

It's fair to assume Wilson would be running less as he got older. The nine-time Pro Bowler turned 34 in November, tying him with Kirk Cousins, Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill as the seventh-oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL last season.

Given Wilson's age, expecting him to go back to being the same runner he was early in his career would be unrealistic. If the arthroscopic procedure does increase his mobility, it's a big win for the Broncos going into 2023.

Denver has invested a lot in Wilson being the quarterback to get the franchise back to the playoffs. Last season was a mess in part because he struggled, but Sean Payton coming in as head coach has brought optimism back to the Broncos.