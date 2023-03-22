NFL Trade Rumors: Browns Out on Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins, Eye Broncos' Jerry Jeudy

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are still pondering a trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.

"One source told cleveland.com the chatter surrounding the Browns and Jeudy seems to be mostly smoke, but another said the door remains open for the Browns to try to acquire him," Cabot wrote.

The Browns have shifted their focus away from another veteran wideout, as CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson reported Tuesday that they aren't currently pursuing Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins.

