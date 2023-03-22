NFL Trade Rumors: 'Interest Heats Up' for Bengals OT Jonah Williams amid Free Agency

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are engaging in trade discussions centered around Jonah Williams "as the interest heats up," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cincinnati signed four-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. to a four-year, $64.1 million contract this offseason. Williams responded to the move by reportedly requesting a trade.

Signing Brown laid bare the Bengals' true assessment of Williams. The 2019 first-round pick was their starting left tackle for the last three years, and they didn't want to make it four years. He allowed an NFL-high 12 sacks in 2022.

Cincinnati got to kill two birds with one stone too, with La'el Collins recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in December. Brown's arrival basically took care of both starting tackle spots.

The trouble is Williams doesn't appear to be too enamored with a move to right tackle.

The timing certainly isn't great because the 25-year-old is due to be a free agent in 2024. He has to learn a new position, and his value will diminish slightly if teams consider him to be a right tackle rather than an anchor on the left side.

Laremy Tunsil just reset the market at left tackle and earns $25 million annually, while Jawaan Taylor is the highest-paid right tackle with a $20 million average salary.

ESPN's Bill Barnwell laid out how trading Williams might not be easy for the Bengals:

"On paper, a 25-year-old with playoff experience at left tackle would be a valuable trade [chip]. In reality, other teams will be questioning whether Williams is really an NFL-caliber left tackle or whether they should be trading for a player who doesn't appear to be excited about the idea of lining up on the right side or moving to the interior."

Barnwell floated one deal sending Williams to the New York Jets for Mekhi Becton, writing how Becton "looked like a franchise left tackle in 2020." Cincinnati could get a high-upside blocker and some cap relief by offloading Williams' $12.6 million salary.

It wouldn't be all that surprising if the trade request comes to nothing in the end.

Williams may not be viewed around the league as a premium asset, and a team aiming for the playoffs can't give up a proven starter for a minimal return. He may not be happy with the decision, but keeping Williams for the 2023 season could be the best call.