Raiders, Cowboys, Jets Eye Defensive Help in Daniel Jeremiah's 2023 NFL Mock Draft

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets are among the teams looking to the defensive side of the ball in Daniel Jeremiah's latest 2023 NFL draft projections.

The NFL Network expert has the Raiders selecting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson at No. 7, the Jets taking Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 13, and the Cowboys grabbing Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at No. 26.

Las Vegas has been pegged as a potential quarterback destination, but Jeremiah has signal-callers going with three of the first four picks. Kentucky's Will Levis is the only quarterback available at No. 7 who would not feel like a reach, and he's seemingly become the consensus fourth-ranked quarterback in this class behind Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson. It feels unlikely the Raiders take the fourth quarterback on the board when they can nab a potential star on the edge like Wilson.

The Texas Tech star did not do any athleticism drills at the scouting combine but measured in at 6'6" and 271 pounds, and he emerged as a physically dominant force over his final two seasons in the Big 12.

"I feel like I'm a different pass-rusher ... I'm not just committed to power. I feel like I can do power and speed and be effective inside and outside. Really just being that dominant dude on the field," Wilson told reporters at the scouting combine.

The Jets' status for the 2023 first round remains up in the air while they negotiate a potential Aaron Rodgers trade. If they wind up retaining their first-round pick, an edge-rusher certainly seems on the list of potential needs with Bryce Huff potentially set for free agency after next season.

The Cowboys could theoretically go anywhere with their first-round pick, but they have a need in the middle of their defense that they are yet to address in the free agency period. Smith did not have elite production at Michigan but has been flying up draft boards after a stellar performance in athletic drills at the combine.