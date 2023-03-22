Report: Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk Contract Talks for April Fight Break Down

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Talks between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for a heavyweight title unification boxing match in April have reportedly hit a snag.

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, the two sides have "broken off" talks despite previously agreeing to a 70-30 revenue split in favor of Fury for an April 29 fight that would have taken place at Wembley Stadium in London.

Sources indicated to Coppinger that Usyk has shut down his training camp for the fight.

Per Coppinger, Usyk's manager, Egis Klimas, told boxing reporter Steve Kim: "No matter how much Usyk compromised, he was pushed for more."

Over the past month, Fury and Usyk have gone back and forth on social media, making some aspects of their negotiations public.

In an Instagram video, Fury said Usyk wanted 50 percent of the revenue but added that Fury felt Usyk only deserved 30 percent. Usyk later agreed to the 30 percent figure on Instagram but called for Fury to donate $1 million to relief efforts in Usyk's native Ukraine amid Russia's military invasion of the country.

Fury and Usyk were initially given until March 10 by the WBA to come to an agreement. When the WBA was informed that they had an agreement in place, the deadline was extended until April 1 to have contracts officially signed.

Assuming Fury and Usyk are unable to work things out before April 1, Usyk is scheduled to have a mandatory title defense against Great Britain's Daniel Dubois, who owns a 19-1 record with 18 knockouts.

The 36-year-old Usyk is a perfect 20-0 in his professional career and holds the WBO, WBA (Super), IBF, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Usyk beat Anthony Joshua for the titles in 2021 and then successfully defended them against Joshua last year.

Fury, 34, is 33-0-1 with his only minor blemish being a draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018.

In two subsequent rematches, Fury defeated Wilder, and he beat Derek Chisora by 10th-round technical knockout in his most recent bout in December.

Fury holds the WBC heavyweight title, which is the one major title Usyk needs to become the unified and undisputed champion.

If Usyk vs. Fury does not happen, Fury could circle back to the negotiations with Joshua that fell apart last year, or he could even consider doing some work outside of boxing.

Fury had a match for WWE in Saudi Arabia in 2019, and he appeared at the Clash at the Castle premium live event in Wales last year, sitting ringside for the main event between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.