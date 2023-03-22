NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Odds, Players to Watch in Sweet 16 Bracket

0 of 4

Rebecca Gratz/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The upsets over the first weekend of the NCAA women's basketball tournament set up the potential for two of the sport's top scorers to play two more games.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are the best team remaining in the Seattle 4 region after the top-seeded Stanford Cardinal lost in the second round, and Maddy Siegrist's Villanova Wildcats caught a break when the Indiana Hoosiers lost as the top seed in the Greenville 2 region.

Iowa and Villanova are favored to win their Sweet 16 contests. Wins in those matchups could set up the chance for two of the nation's three-best scorers to make Final Four trips to Dallas.

Winning a national championship seems like an unlikely goal for Iowa, Villanova and most of the other teams that made it to the second weekend because of how dominant the South Carolina Gamecocks have been.

South Carolina added to its 34-0 record with two easy victories, and there are, seemingly, few teams that can come close to stopping the national champion.