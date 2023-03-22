Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young to Panthers, C.J. Stroud to Texans

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

While most experts agree quarterbacks will be taken with the top two picks, the order of which player will go first and second overall in the 2023 NFL draft remains a guessing game.

In his new mock draft posted on Wednesday, NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah has the Carolina Panthers using the No. 1 pick on Bryce Young and the Houston Texans taking C.J. Stroud at No. 2.

Jeremiah called Young the "best of the bunch" in this year's quarterback class and the one who should emerge as the Panthers' primary target.

When the Panthers traded up to get the top pick from the Chicago Bears, Stroud seemed like he was the player they were keeping close tabs on. He's currently the betting favorite to go No. 1 overall, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Carolina is doing a good job of putting up smokescreens so teams and analysts have to keep guessing about their plans. NBC Sports' Peter King recently noted head coach Frank Reich "loves" Anthony Richardson.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported on SportsCenter last week the Panthers were evaluating "up to three quarterback options right now" and are taking the process slowly.

Per ESPN's David Newton, the Panthers could also potentially trade back down if there are multiple quarterbacks they really like.

B/R's NFL scouting department has Stroud ranked as the top quarterback and No. 6 overall player in this year's class, followed by Richardson (No. 7 overall), Young (No. 14) and Will Levis (No. 21).

Young has arguably the best combination of talent and performance of the quarterbacks in this group.

B/R's Derrik Klassen praised Young as a "sharp processor" and "understanding of which throws aren't open and how to avoid forcing the ball."

The main criticism around Young isn't one he can't really change. He measured in at just over 5'10" and weighed 204 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

It was good for superficial reasons that the Alabama star was able to get over 200 pounds, but The Ringer's Benjamin Solak noted was easy to manipulate his weight because he "likely spent the past few weeks eating like he's never eaten before, and will carry extra water weight onto the scale in the effort to tack on an additional few pounds."

It likely wasn't a coincidence Young opted out of participating in drills at the combine when he came in weighing more than he probably has in his entire life. (Stroud, Richardson and Levis all threw in front of scouts and executives in Indianapolis.)

If a team believes Young's size won't be a hindrance to his ability to play in the NFL, it wouldn't be a surprise if he is the first quarterback off the board.

The Panthers still have time to figure all of their questions about before making a final decision. The 2023 NFL draft begins on April 27 from Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

