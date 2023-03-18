NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Panthers Evaluating 'Up to 3' QBs for No. 1 Draft Pick

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers haven't zeroed in on a preferred target yet after trading up to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday on SportsCenter that the "mild consensus" has Ohio State star C.J. Stroud landing in Carolina as Stroud "could be the perfect passer for Frank Reich's offense."

"But I continue to hear that Carolina is evaluating, you know, up to three quarterback options right now," Fowler said. "They're taking it slowly. They know they have 40-plus days to shake all this out, and maybe even move back a pick or two if they want to if they feel like they can still get their guy and get more draft compensation."

Fowler isn't the first to forward the notion the Panthers could trade back after moving to the top of the board. Shortly after Carolina swapped picks with the Chicago Bears, the Charlotte Observer's Scott Fowler and The Athletic's Joe Person reported how the franchise believes it "controls" the draft.

Leaving that door open makes sense. The Panthers could capitalize on the Houston Texans or Indianapolis Colts' desperation to recoup all of the assets they sent to the Bears.

But Carolina shouldn't overthink this as long as Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer identify one quarterback they value above all others.

Stroud aside, we're left to wonder who else might be on the team's radar.

Alabama's Bryce Young is presumably one of the other candidates. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner is the most decorated QB in this year's class, and his production in two years as a starter (8,200 passing yards and 79 touchdowns) speaks for itself.

Some wonder whether Young could be limited by his 5'10", 204-pound frame, though.

Still, you'd assume he's in the mix for the No. 1 spot.

Based on how much his stock has risen in recent weeks, Florida's Anthony Richardson may round out the group.

Richardson has climbed to No. 7 on Bleacher Report's big board, with B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen drawing a comparison to former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick.

The 6'4" signal-caller doesn't have a strong body of work. He threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions and ran for 654 yards and nine scores in 2022.

But Klassen described Richardson as "a home-run swing on elite tools and fearless pocket management."

"Richardson's rare bundle of traits are worth a risky bet," he wrote. "Players with his build, athletic profile, arm strength and advanced pocket management are hard to find."

A team typically doesn't take the path of least resistance when it moves up to the top pick. Richardson's combination of size, arm strength and mobility could be too tantalizing for Carolina to pass up.