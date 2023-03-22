X

    Joel Embiid, 76ers Celebrated by Fans for Clinching Playoff Berth After Nets' Loss

    Doric SamMarch 22, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PA - MARCH 10: The Philadelphia 76ers celebrate after winning the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 10, 2023 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers weren't in action on Tuesday, but they still had reason to celebrate.

    When the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers officially clinched a spot in the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

    Philadelphia sits in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 48-23 record, a half-game behind the Boston Celtics (49-23) for the No. 2 spot and three games behind the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks (51-20). The Sixers still have some time left if they want to make a move up the standings, and scheduled matchups against the Bucks and Celtics in early April put them in prime position to control their own destiny.

    For now, Philadelphia fans took full advantage in reveling in their team's return to the postseason:

    Philadelphia 76ers @sixers

    we're in. 🔒 <a href="https://t.co/tJM4j4STZH">pic.twitter.com/tJM4j4STZH</a>

    ESPN @espn

    With the Nets' loss, the Sixers clinch a spot in the 2023 NBA Playoffs 🔔 <a href="https://t.co/DH4oFfkv2a">pic.twitter.com/DH4oFfkv2a</a>

    Joel Embiid, 76ers Celebrated by Fans for Clinching Playoff Berth After Nets' Loss
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Their sixth playoff appearance in a row, for those counting.

    Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1

    The Philadelphia 76ers have officially clinched a spot in the playoffs

    Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

    The Cavaliers have defeated the Nets 115-109. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a> have clinched a playoff spot for the 6th straight season.

    Aidan LaPorta @aidanlaporta69

    The Sixers have officially clinched a playoff spot! (Seeds 1-6) <a href="https://t.co/tlYI1g1cbZ">pic.twitter.com/tlYI1g1cbZ</a>

    Ball Don't Lie @Balldontlie

    With the Nets' loss to the Cavaliers on Tuesday, the 76ers have clinched a playoff spot‼️ <a href="https://t.co/Mf7tnQvjqp">pic.twitter.com/Mf7tnQvjqp</a>

    Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ @JustinLever3

    PHILADELPHIA 76ERS HAVE CLINCHED A PLAYOFF SPOT‼️💙 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://t.co/fpRKRXwXji">pic.twitter.com/fpRKRXwXji</a>

    Adam Aaronson @SixersAdam

    The Sixers have officially clinched a playoff spot. It is their sixth consecutive year in the playoffs. They've made it in every full season of Joel Embiid's career.

    Philly Sports Reports @PhlySprtsReprts

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/76ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#76ers</a> have clinched a spot in playoffs for the sixth straight year!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a> <a href="https://t.co/rzmXM1cIee">pic.twitter.com/rzmXM1cIee</a>

    J🐐 @SixersJustin

    Sixers have clinched a playoff spot! <a href="https://t.co/Y2i7VC5Ke7">pic.twitter.com/Y2i7VC5Ke7</a>

    The Sixers are led by a top MVP candidate in Joel Embiid, who leads the NBA with 33.6 points per game while also adding 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He's shooting a career-high 54.6 percent from the field and he's also a force on the defensive end, averaging 1.8 blocks and 1.1 steals.

    Embiid has benefitted from a strong supporting cast headlined by former league MVP James Harden, who averages a league-high 10.8 assists along with 21.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. Third-year guard Tyrese Maxey has also been a consistent contributor, averaging a career-high 20.0 points per game.

    As long as Philadelphia is healthy, it will have a strong chance at making the deep playoff run that has eluded the franchise in recent seasons. Embiid and company will surely be motivated to satisfy their fans by achieving postseason success.