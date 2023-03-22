Why Knicks Should Sign Josh Hart to Long-Term Deal amid Latest NBA Rumors

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Josh Hart and the New York Knicks have been a great fit, so why not ensure he becomes part of the team's long-term plans? It appears to be a good idea for both sides.

Since the shooting guard was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Knicks, he has thrived in a bench role in New York. He's averaging 11.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 16 games, giving the team a needed boost.

Hart, a six-year NBA veteran, isn't guaranteed to be back with New York for the 2023-24 season, though. He has a $12.96 million player option, so his future is in his hands. And apparently, he isn't planning on exercising that option.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the 28-year-old is "expected to decline" his player option. Knicks fans shouldn't worry yet, though, as that doesn't necessarily rule out him coming back to New York.

"Hart loves the fit in New York, and the Knicks want to re-sign him in free agency," Scotto wrote.

In fact, Hart recently expressed that feeling himself in an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

"I want bigger things for my wife and myself," he said. "Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way."

It makes sense why the Villanova product would want to find some stability. After all, he's moved around quite a bit in his NBA career.

Hart was selected by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft, but he was dealt to the Los Angeles Lakers in a trade on draft night. He went on to play his first two seasons for the Purple and Gold.

Then, he was moved to the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis trade in July 2019. He played two-and-a-half seasons for the Pels, which later dealt him to the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2022.

A year later, Hart was traded yet again when he was sent to the Knicks. So, wherever he signs this upcoming offseason (or if he inks an extension with New York before then), he'll likely be hoping to stay put for a bit.

While moving from team to team, Hart's production has varied. But he's played well since joining the Knicks, and his numbers may only go up as he continues to get more comfortable in their rotation.

New York's lineup is even deeper when it can bring Hart in off the bench. So, it should try to keep him around by paying him whatever his asking price may be heading into the offseason (within reason).

Considering both sides appear to be happy with how this trade has panned out over the past month, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hart sign a multi-year deal with the Knicks at some point in the near future. It would be a smart move for both.