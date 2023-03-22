Melanie Barcenas Becomes Youngest-Ever Contracted NWSL Player with San Diego Wave

Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images

The San Diego Wave signed forward Melanie Barcenas to a three-year contract on Tuesday. At 15 years and 138 days old, she is the youngest player to sign a contract in National Women's Soccer League history.

Barcenas, who is from San Diego, also becomes the first-ever youth homegrown player to be signed by an NWSL club.

Barcenas said in a statement:

"I'm very excited to sign my first professional contract with my hometown team, San Diego Wave. It's been a dream of mine to not just play in the NWSL but to have the opportunity to represent this city since the announcement of the Wave last year. I know I am young, but the team and coaching staff have been amazing, and I look forward to learning from them every day as I continue to develop."

Barcenas joins the Wave under the NWSL's new under-18 entry mechanism, which allows clubs to sign underage players to the senior roster with their consent and the consent of a parent/guardian.

Clubs are limited to two under-18 players on their senior roster. Under-18 players aren't eligible to be waived or traded until the age of 18, and they also aren't allowed to be selected by expansion clubs.

Barcenas grew up playing for the San Diego Surf. She has also made appearances for the United States women's national team at the U-14, U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels. Additionally, Barcenas has a name, image and likeness deal with Nike.

Prior to the Barcenas signing, midfielder Chloe Ricketts was the youngest player ever to sign an NWSL contract when she signed with the Washington Spirit earlier this month. She was 15 years and 283 days old when she put pen to paper on a three-year deal.

Olivia Moultrie, who is 17, also signed a professional contract with the Portland Thorns when she was 15 years and 286 days old.

The Wave, which began play in 2022 as an expansion franchise, are set to open the 2023 season on March 25 against the Chicago Red Stars.