Warriors' Andre Iguodala Out at Least 4 Weeks After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala had successful surgery on his fractured left wrist and will be sidelined for at least four weeks, the team announced Tuesday.

Iguodala suffered the injury during a March 13 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The four-time NBA champion has appeared in just eight games for the Warriors this season, averaging 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 14.1 minutes per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the floor.

Iguodala didn't make his season debut until Jan. 7 because of a hip injury, but he hit the shelf again with the nagging hip ailment just a week later.

The loss of Iguodala impacts Golden State's frontcourt depth. Although he rarely puts up points, the Warriors have been solid with the veteran on the court.

Jonathan Kuminga has already stepped up on the wing with Iguodala absent, averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in his last three games.

Iguodala's latest injury raises the question of whether he will just opt to retire now. The 39-year-old signed a one-year contract to return to the Warriors this season after winning the title last year, and he already revealed that he intends to retire after the 2022-23 campaign.

The Warriors currently sit sixth in the Western Conference with a 37-36 record. They're battling for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the West to avoid appearing in the play-in tournament.