Draymond Green: It'd Be Tough for Warriors to Win in Playoffs without Wiggins, Payton

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors have been missing a pair of key players in Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II, and their title hopes will take a hit if either or both of them miss the playoffs.

During this week's episode of The Draymond Green Show, star forward Draymond Green addressed the possibility of the Warriors being without both of them during the postseason.

"It'd be tough, [being without] two of your best wing defenders. ... You're talking two guys, super athletic, two of the more athletic guys on your team—let's not understate that because that's huge, especially when you get in the playoffs," Green said around the 5:30 mark.

Wiggins has not played since Feb. 13 while dealing with a personal matter, and head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on March 11 that there was no timetable for his potential return. The 28-year-old also missed about a month of the season with a leg injury and a non-COVID-19 illness.

In his 37 appearances this year, Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field, his second-most efficient rate of his career. He has thrived in his three seasons in Golden State, acting as a primary defensive stopper and a reliable offensive option. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick was named to the All-Star Game for the first time in his career last season.

The Warriors acquired Payton from the Portland Trail Blazers at this year's trade deadline, but he has yet to suit up for the team this year due to a right adductor injury. Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated reported on Tuesday that he is set to be reevaluated on Thursday, and there is "a real sense of optimism" that he will be able to return before the regular season ends.

Golden State is sixth in the Western Conference with a 37-36 record. The 2022 NBA champions face an uphill battle as the postseason approaches, and they will need to be at full strength to defend their title.