Giants' Darius Slayton on Daniel Jones Contract: 'Happier for His Deal Than My Own'

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

While New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton believed it was a no-brainer to re-sign with the franchise in free agency, he told reporters Monday that he was happier with the team's long-term commitment to quarterback Daniel Jones:

"I might've been happier for his deal than my own deal, honestly. Just because [I've seen] the way that people viewed him before and the way they view him now. Anybody who follows me on Twitter knows Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated on my timeline. That'll be that way probably until the day I die. So I'm extremely happy for him. And I'm just glad he was able to get his deal."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.