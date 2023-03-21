Ben Roethlisberger Says 49ers Reached Out About Possible NFL Comeback in 2022

Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo was thrust back into the San Francisco 49ers' starting lineup after 2021 third overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, and he put together a solid season before going down with a broken foot in Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

The 49ers turned to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter for the remainder of the season. Some time after the Miami game, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethilsberger said the Niners reached out to gauge his interest in coming out of retirement.

In an interview with Mark Madden at 105.9 The X (h/t KNBR.com), Roethlisberger said:

"Last year, there were some truths to the Niners thing. They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest. I had discussions. I don't want to sit here and say I was going or anything like that. They called me to gauge interest…

"I'd be lying if I didn't say there was a small part of me that was intrigued, like, 'Oh man, I could still do it,' and prove to people that I could still play. At the end of the day, I just can't see myself in anything other than black and gold.

"Even though they had a great chance, I think, to win a Super Bowl, it would've been hard for me to go try and win a Super Bowl anywhere else but here."

Roethlisberger spent 18 seasons with the Steelers, winning two Super Bowls, an Offensive Rookie of the Year award and six Pro Bowl selections before hanging up the cleats after the 2021 campaign.

It would have been weird to see the 41-year-old in a San Francisco uniform, and it's fair to question how he would have performed in an entirely new system after months on the sidelines.

Everything ended up working out for the 49ers, too, as Purdy went on to shock the world with his quality of play.

The 2022 seventh-round pick made five starts in the regular season, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns against four interceptions, in addition to rushing for 13 yards and one score.

Purdy also appeared in three postseason games for the Niners, completing 65.1 percent of his passes for 569 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 24 yards and one score.

Purdy suffered an elbow injury early in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He underwent surgery on March 10, and his return timetable is uncertain.

The 49ers could have their quarterback of the future in Purdy, though it's unclear if he'll be the team's starter in 2023. He's expected to compete for the starting job alongside Lance and former Carolina Panthers veteran Sam Darnold, who agreed to a one-year deal with the franchise worth up to $11.5 million.