Cowboys Rumors: Dante Fowler Jr. to Sign New 1-Year Contract in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Veteran defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. enjoyed his first year in Dallas so much that he's reportedly staying put this offseason.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Dallas Cowboys are re-signing Fowler to a new one-year contract.

