Taylor Jenkins: Grizzlies Anticipate Ja Morant Returning from Suspension vs. Rockets

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum, head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Tuesday.

Morant has missed the last nine games, eight of which were included in a suspension, while away from the team after he live-streamed a video of himself flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub on March 4. He used some of his time away to receive counseling in Florida.

