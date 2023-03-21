X

    Taylor Jenkins: Grizzlies Anticipate Ja Morant Returning from Suspension vs. Rockets

    Erin WalshMarch 21, 2023

    MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum on February 28, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)
    Justin Ford/Getty Images

    Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum, head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Tuesday.

    Morant has missed the last nine games, eight of which were included in a suspension, while away from the team after he live-streamed a video of himself flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub on March 4. He used some of his time away to receive counseling in Florida.

