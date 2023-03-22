Fact or Fiction: Dissecting Latest NFL Rumors After Early 2023 Free Agency

Fact or Fiction: Dissecting Latest NFL Rumors After Early 2023 Free AgencyMarch 22, 2023
The heart of NFL free agency is in the books, and now we're turning our full attention to the draft.
Combine the naturally speculative nature of the predraft process with several major lingering questions from free agency, and this is a particularly intriguing juncture for the offseason rumor mill.
Here's a swing around said mill along with takes related to the hottest storylines surrounding the core of the 2023 offseason.
Lamar to the Colts?
Lamar Jackson's future continues to be in limbo as the Baltimore Ravens' franchise-tag recipient navigates a semi-open market in which teams can extend the 2019 MVP offer sheets that the Ravens have the right to match (or not match in exchange for two first-round draft picks).
Could Jackson land with the Indianapolis Colts?
ESPN's Stephen Holder reported this week that Indy has not ruled out an offer for the 26-year-old, despite the fact the Colts are assured a shot at one of the draft's top quarterbacks with the No. 4 overall selection next month.
And really, it ain't wild. Only two teams in the AFC have more salary-cap space than Indianapolis, according to Spotrac. And with a somewhat unpredictable if not capricious (and seemingly increasingly impatient) owner like Jim Irsay, anything's possible.
Jackson naturally will not come cheap, though, and giving up that fourth pick (which could be used on a significantly less expensive quarterback with tremendous upside) as well as next year's first-rounder isn't smart business.
Lamar to the Titans? What About the Vikings?
Meanwhile, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted on air this week that both the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings could be Jackson suitors if they decide to shoot for the stars and upgrade on Ryan Tannehill or Kirk Cousins, respectively.
Both scenarios remain far-fetched, mainly because both teams (and especially the Vikes) are tight on cap space, and it would be extremely costly for Minnesota to move on from Cousins and his dead-cap hit of $48.8 million for 2023 (per Spotrac).
The Titans make a lot more sense because they can save $17.8 million by trading or releasing Tannehill, and there's a very good chance they won't have the draft capital to land any of four signal-callers widely projected to be chosen with single-digit selections in next month's draft.
A key question: Does anyone else make more sense than Tennessee? The Atlanta Falcons aren't as competitive and have a better chance to land a blue-chip QB in the draft, which is also where the Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Colts find themselves. Beyond that, the carousel is essentially out of available horsies, at least until the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets know the deal with Aaron Rodgers.
Not only does that have me putting my money on Jackson sucking it up and returning to Baltimore, but it brings us to our next point...
Packers Willing to Wait Until Draft to Trade Rodgers?
Rodgers has made it clear that after 18 seasons in Green Bay, he wants to change his shade of green from dark to Gotham, but a trade has yet to materialize sending the four-time MVP from the Packers to the Jets.
And realistically, an admittedly complex trade might not go down until late next month, if at all. As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport notes, now that the heart of free agency is complete, there really is no deadline for either side before both teams will have to make decisions midway through the first round of April's draft.
There's been an ongoing debate regarding who has the leverage here. Of course, Rodgers arguably wins either way. He can remain in Green Bay or get released while collecting nearly $60 million regardless of whether he plays in 2023, or he could get a new lease on his football life with the Jets. Green Bay also appears to be dug in right now, but why should the Jets rush? They've already lost out on most of the quarterbacks on the carousel, but they might as well wait to see what dynamics emerge in the draft. Plus, there's always the possibility Tom Brady gets bored between now and April 27, and Jackson's presence on the market is a factor as well.
Plus, don't rule out Cam Newton! Wait, what? Read on...
Cam Newton Coming Back?
Yeah, Newton—who didn't play last year and was one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in 2021—will throw at Auburn's pro day in a bid to return to an NFL starting role.
Using colorful language, the oft-injured soon-to-be 34-year-old claimed recently that there aren't 32 quarterbacks currently in the league who are better than him. Considering his horrendous 81.6 passer rating in his last six professional seasons (not exactly a small sample), I beg to differ.
Newton was once an exceptional player, but the physical nature of his playing style caused him to deteriorate a lot more quickly than most quarterbacks. Maybe he's feeling rejuvenated now, but the odds are against him making a successful comeback.
Of course, it also doesn't help that Rodgers, Jackson, at least four members of this year's draft class and possibly even Brady are on the table for a group of suitors that at this point might be down to just Houston, Green Bay, Atlanta, Carolina, Indy and the Jets.
The numbers don't favor an aging, beaten-down Newton, even if he'd be willing to work cheap (and there's no particular indication he will).
Austin Ekeler Remaining with the Chargers?
One week after the Los Angeles Chargers gave running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade, the league's twice-reigning touchdown king—did you know he has 38 freakin' touchdowns from scrimmage the last two seasons!?—remains a member of the Bolts.
But the 27-year-old isn't giving up on his quest for a new contract in L.A. or elsewhere.
"I'm so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team. I am relentlessly pursuing this," Ekeler said on Chris Long's podcast this week. "I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long-term. I'm at the peak of my game. I'm going to score you another 20 touchdowns. As long as I'm healthy I'm going to score 20 touchdowns. I'm going to have 1,600 all-purpose yards. I'm getting half my value of what I can be getting. So I am relentlessly pursuing someone who wants me for the long term."
He also mentioned he'd like to remain with the Bolts "if it was under the right circumstances," which presumably means with a raise.
The problem for Ekeler is that a lack of movement in the trade realm has likely already shifted the leverage back to the Chargers. While there's little doubt Ekeler has outperformed his four-year, $24.5 million contract, the reality is he's a running back on the verge of his 28th birthday. Dudes with profiles like those rarely get big pay increases while on the open market, let alone when they're still under contract.
Running backs are too easy to find these days, they wear down too quickly and they're not particularly valuable in this pass-happy era. Ekeler might hold out, but don't expect him to play anywhere except Los Angeles in 2023. That's just the nature of this biz.
Anthony Richardson to the Panthers First Overall?
It feels as though every day there's a new report linking combine standout Anthony Richardson to the Carolina Panthers, who of course traded into the draft's top pick earlier this month.
This time, NFL Network's Jim Trotter notes that Panthers owner David Tepper is intrigued by the former Florida Gators quarterback. That shouldn't be surprising because Richardson's athleticism and measurables naturally make him one of the more intriguing quarterbacks you'll see in any draft, but this is also a guy with very limited college experience and accolades compared to surer things like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.
Did the Panthers fall so deeply in love with Richardson that they deemed him to be worth their No. 9 overall pick, two second-round picks, next year's first-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore? It's possible, but if that's the case they're taking a silly risk because first-round selections are rolls of the dice and there's just about as good a chance they'd have landed a future franchise quarterback (possibly even Richardson himself?) back within range of that original No. 9 selection.
Whether they're gunning for Richardson or not, and whether the gamble pays off or not, hubris continues to get the best of NFL front offices when it comes to evaluating and obtaining quarterbacks.
Eagles Interested in Bijan Robinson?
The Philadelphia Eagles must have some interest in drafting unanimous All-American running back Bijan Robinson, as—according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo—the team hosted the Texas product this week.
Philadelphia is loaded with talent, but would the Eagles actually use the 10th overall selection on a running back? Skilled and experienced general manager Howie Roseman would surely know better, right? The Eagles did lose Miles Sanders in free agency, but they signed Rashaad Penny to work with Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell, and with a great quarterback and stellar offensive line, there's little need to invest significantly more in the running back position.
It's possible they're hoping Robinson falls to them when they're on the board again with the 30th overall selection, but few if any experts expect Robinson to drop that far. Of course, there's also the possibility Roseman plans to use his significant Round 1 draft capital to jump around the board.
Still, this team fell short last year even before losing Isaac Seumalo, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards and others in free agency. The Eagles have work to do elsewhere before concerning themselves with a luxury addition along the lines of Bijan Robinson.