Fact or Fiction: Dissecting Latest NFL Rumors After Early 2023 Free Agency

One week after the Los Angeles Chargers gave running back Austin Ekeler permission to seek a trade, the league's twice-reigning touchdown king—did you know he has 38 freakin' touchdowns from scrimmage the last two seasons!?—remains a member of the Bolts.

But the 27-year-old isn't giving up on his quest for a new contract in L.A. or elsewhere.

"I'm so underpaid right now as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team. I am relentlessly pursuing this," Ekeler said on Chris Long's podcast this week. "I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long-term. I'm at the peak of my game. I'm going to score you another 20 touchdowns. As long as I'm healthy I'm going to score 20 touchdowns. I'm going to have 1,600 all-purpose yards. I'm getting half my value of what I can be getting. So I am relentlessly pursuing someone who wants me for the long term."

He also mentioned he'd like to remain with the Bolts "if it was under the right circumstances," which presumably means with a raise.

The problem for Ekeler is that a lack of movement in the trade realm has likely already shifted the leverage back to the Chargers. While there's little doubt Ekeler has outperformed his four-year, $24.5 million contract, the reality is he's a running back on the verge of his 28th birthday. Dudes with profiles like those rarely get big pay increases while on the open market, let alone when they're still under contract.

Running backs are too easy to find these days, they wear down too quickly and they're not particularly valuable in this pass-happy era. Ekeler might hold out, but don't expect him to play anywhere except Los Angeles in 2023. That's just the nature of this biz.