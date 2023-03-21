Knicks Legend Willis Reed Dies at Age 80; Hall of Famer Won 2 NBA Titles with NY

AP Photo/Richard Drew

Basketball Hall of Famer Willis Reed has died at the age of 80, the National Basketball Retired Players Association announced Tuesday:

Reed spent his entire 10-year NBA career with the New York Knicks, leading the team to two NBA titles in 1970 and 1973—the only two championships in franchise history—and collecting NBA Finals MVP in both years.

During his first seven seasons, the center earned seven All-Star selections, the Rookie of the Year award and MVP in 1969-70.

Reed is also responsible for one of the most well-known games in NBA history, overcoming a thigh injury to play Game 7 of the 1970 NBA finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Grambling State star averaged 18.7 points and 12.9 rebounds across 650 games during his NBA career, ranking third in Knicks history in total points and second in rebounds. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

In 2021, Reed was named one of the top 75 players in NBA history.

After injuries cut short his playing career, Reed continued his contributions to the sport as a coach for the Knicks and Nets and Creighton University. He spent the 1990s in the Nets' front office before becoming the Hornets' vice president of basketball operations. He retired in 2007.