Packers' Mark Murphy: 'I'm Sworn to Secrecy' on Aaron Rodgers, Jets Trade Talks

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to be traded to the New York Jets this offseason after publicly declaring that he intends to suit up for Gang Green in 2023.

However, Packers president Mark Murphy wouldn't provide any details about the Rodgers situation while speaking at the Wisconsin Tech Summit at Lambeau Field on Monday.

"We've got no other news really going on," Murphy joked, per WULK Green Bay. "I would love to tell you everything you want to know about Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, but I'm sworn to secrecy not to say anything."

There was plenty of speculation this offseason about Rodgers potentially leaving the Packers, and he officially made an announcement about his decision to do so during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last Thursday.

"I made it clear that my intention was to play, and my intention was to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said.

He added: "Because I still have that fire and I want to play and I would like to play in New York, it's just a matter of getting that done at this point."

Green Bay's asking price for Rodgers is pretty steep, with the quarterback telling McAfee that the holdup on a deal is the compensation.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! last Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported that the Packers feel Rodgers "is worth a package that was similar to the one that the Rams once got for Matthew Stafford, which is multiple [first-round picks]."

When Stafford was traded to the Rams ahead of the 2021 season, the Detroit Lions received two first-round picks, a third-round pick and starting quarterback Jared Goff.

However, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero followed up that Wednesday with a report stating the Packers are not looking for multiple first-rounders in exchange for Rodgers.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic concurred with Pelissero and reported Monday that "it would make sense if (Brian) Gutekunst is asking for at least the No. 13 overall pick in this year's draft in return for Rodgers."

While the Packers appear intent in moving on from Rodgers, they obviously aren't going to give him up for pennies. However, the Jets also aren't going to overpay for a 39-year-old who will likely hang up the cleats in the near future.

It's possible negotiations will heat up closer to the opening round of the NFL draft on April 27. Until then, football fans should get comfortable waiting this one out.