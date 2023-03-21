X

    Former NBA MVP Voter Would Be 'Perplexed' If Nikola Jokić Wins 3rd Straight Award

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 21, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 19, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nuggets won 108-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    After winning the NBA MVP award in each of the last two years, Nikola Jokić could have an uphill battle to win a third award due to voter fatigue.

    "I would be perplexed if Jokić wins the award this time around," former MVP voter Tony Jones of The Athletic wrote.

    Jones gave the Denver Nuggets star a first-place vote in 2021, but he argued voter fatigue "for sure" exists and it has limited LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in individual honors.

    "Voter fatigue applies to three of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, but it doesn't apply to Jokić?" Jones wrote

    Sam Amick, who has voted for Jokić in each of the last two years and has a vote this season, also acknowledged the idea of voter fatigue.

    "The short answer is yes, it exists," Amick wrote. "When a certain player has won the award in back-to-back seasons, especially, you take the historical factor into play (Only Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird have been back-to-back-to-back winners)."

    The Nuggets currently have the No. 1 seed in the West, while the center is nearly averaging a triple-double with 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game. However, it might not be enough to win a third straight MVP award.

    Joel Embiid is the favorite on FanDuel after finishing second in each of the last two years. The Philadelphia 76ers star currently leads the NBA with 33.6 points per game while adding 10.3 rebounds 4.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.