Former NBA MVP Voter Would Be 'Perplexed' If Nikola Jokić Wins 3rd Straight Award

After winning the NBA MVP award in each of the last two years, Nikola Jokić could have an uphill battle to win a third award due to voter fatigue.

"I would be perplexed if Jokić wins the award this time around," former MVP voter Tony Jones of The Athletic wrote.

Jones gave the Denver Nuggets star a first-place vote in 2021, but he argued voter fatigue "for sure" exists and it has limited LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in individual honors.

"Voter fatigue applies to three of the greatest players to ever pick up a basketball, but it doesn't apply to Jokić?" Jones wrote

Sam Amick, who has voted for Jokić in each of the last two years and has a vote this season, also acknowledged the idea of voter fatigue.

"The short answer is yes, it exists," Amick wrote. "When a certain player has won the award in back-to-back seasons, especially, you take the historical factor into play (Only Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird have been back-to-back-to-back winners)."

The Nuggets currently have the No. 1 seed in the West, while the center is nearly averaging a triple-double with 24.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game. However, it might not be enough to win a third straight MVP award.

Joel Embiid is the favorite on FanDuel after finishing second in each of the last two years. The Philadelphia 76ers star currently leads the NBA with 33.6 points per game while adding 10.3 rebounds 4.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.