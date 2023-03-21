Cowboys Rumors: Ronald Jones II Agrees to Contract After Ezekiel Elliott Release

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys agreed to a one-year contract with free-agent running back Ronald Jones II on Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Jones carried the ball 17 times for 70 yards and one touchdown in six games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Before that, he had 2,174 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 25-year-old's arrival in Dallas comes as the Cowboys are rearranging their backfield following the release of longtime leader Ezekiel Elliott.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.