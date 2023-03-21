Cowboys Rumors: DAL 'Checked in Heavily' on Broncos' Jerry Jeudy Before Cooks Trade

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Before they made the move to acquire Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys were checking out the market for other wide receivers who might be available.

Per Benjamin Allbright of Sportsnaut, the Cowboys "checked in heavily" with the Denver Broncos about Jerry Jeudy before pursuing Cooks.

Allbright noted one of the main sticking points for teams that have been interested in Jeudy, including the Cowboys, is the Broncos are seeking a first-round draft pick in return for the 23-year-old.

It seemed apparent once free agency began the Cowboys were going to do something to boost their receiver group.

Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters March 10 that he spoke with Odell Beckham Jr.'s mother after it was revealed Dallas didn't have a representative at the three-time Pro Bowler's workout for teams.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported last week that teams around the league believe the Broncos could trade one of their wide receivers and had talks with other clubs about Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and KJ Hamler.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, despite some aggressive suitors, the Broncos don't appear to have interest in trading Jeudy or Sutton.

Rather than dish out a potentially expensive contract to Beckham or sacrifice a first-round pick for Jeudy, the Cowboys were able to bring in a solid player like Cooks for a minimal cost. They traded a fifth-round pick this year and a sixth-rounder next year.

The Texans also kicked in $6 million of Cooks' $18 million salary to help facilitate the trade.

Denver's reported asking price for Jeudy is somewhat surprising because he hasn't lived up to his hype since being selected with the No. 15 overall pick in 2020. He did set career highs with 67 receptions, 972 yards and six touchdowns last season.

There's an argument to be made Jeudy would have better numbers if the Broncos would have had better quarterback play over these past three seasons. He could take off in 2023 if Russell Wilson can rebound in a new offense under first-year head coach Sean Payton.

The Cowboys are going to be fine at wide receiver next season with Cooks and CeeDee Lamb as their top two targets. They didn't need to make an aggressive swing in the trade market to get significantly better.