X

    Report: FDU HC Tobin Anderson Takes Iona Job After Tournament Upset of No. 1 Purdue

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 21, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 19: Head coach Tobin Anderson of the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights looks on against the Florida Atlantic Owls during the first half in the second round game of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 19, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Head coach Tobin Anderson, who just led Fairleigh Dickinson to the second-ever No. 16 seed-over-No. 1 seed upset in NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament history, is reportedly leaving the Knights for Iona.

    CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the news Tuesday.

    Jon Rothstein @JonRothstein

    Sources: Tobin Anderson has informed FDU that he's leaving for the Iona job. <a href="https://t.co/M63tN2PJHo">https://t.co/M63tN2PJHo</a>

    The 51-year-old Anderson will replace Rick Pitino, who left the Gaels to become St. John's head coach on a six-year deal.

    FDU enjoyed a fun ride in this year's tournament, beginning with an 84-61 win over Texas Southern in the First Four. The Knights then took down Purdue 63-58 to join 2017-18 UMBC, which beat Virginia, as the lone No. 16 seeds to win in the first round.

    FDU hung tough in the second round against No. 9 Florida Atlantic but lost 78-70.

    Anderson was the head coach at Division III programs Clarkson (1999-2004) and Hamilton (2004-11) before heading up Division II St. Thomas Aquinas (2013-22).

    St. Thomas Aquinas made the NCAA tournament seven straight times under Anderson, who guided the Spartans to a 209-62 record.

    Report: FDU HC Tobin Anderson Takes Iona Job After Tournament Upset of No. 1 Purdue
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    He was hired by Fairleigh Dickinson on May 3, and the team finished 21-16 and second in the Northeast Conference after going 4-22 and finishing eighth in the 10-team league in 2021-22.

    The Knights fell to Merrimack in the conference tournament final but earned an NCAA tournament berth. The Warriors were ineligible to participate in March Madness because of the NCAA's four-year transition rule (Merrimack moved from D-II to D-I in 2019).

    FDU made the most of its opportunity and cemented its legacy as one of the most notable underdog stories in tournament history.

    That made Anderson a hot name in coaching circles, and he has reportedly parlayed that into leading the Gaels, who won the MAAC regular-season and/or tournament championship in all three of their seasons under Pitino.