SlamBall to Return in July with 6-Week Regular Season; Blake Griffin Among Investors

SetNumber: X68385 TK3 R7 F1

SlamBall, the basketball variant that features four trampolines around each net and boards around the court, will make a comeback in July after debuting two decades ago.

Per Doug Greenberg of Front Office Sports, this campaign will include a six-week regular season and one week of playoffs in Las Vegas.

SlamBall features some big-time investors, including Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin, Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Adelman and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

Created by Mason Gordon in 1999, SlamBall played two seasons in 2002 and 2003. It returned for a year in 2008 and is now back in 2023.

SlamBall gained fame for its eye-popping dunks, midair collisions and physicality two decades ago. Some top plays can be seen here.

"It's an incredible feeling to be back, and especially by popular demand," Gordon said. "I want to thank SlamBall's persistent and passionate fans for making this comeback possible and our investors for helping make the dream real. This is a true Cinderella story — only with helmets, pads, and trampolines."

Per Greenberg, a social media campaign featuring the hashtag #BringBackSlamBall received 200 million views. Television distribution talks for the latest version of SlamBall are ongoing.