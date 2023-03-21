Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis Top 2023 Men's College Player of the Year Finalists

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Purdue center Zach Edey, Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, Kansas forward Jalen Wilson and Gonzaga forward Drew Timme were named finalists for the Jersey Mike's 2023 Naismith Men's College Basketball Player of the Year Award on Tuesday.

While all four finalists have a legitimate shot to take home the hardware, Edey is perhaps the favorite because of the remarkable numbers he put up this season.

The 7'4" junior from Toronto led all power-conference players with 22.3 points per game, plus he was second in the nation in 12.9 rebounds per contest. He also averaged 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists while shooting 60.7 percent from the field en route to being named Big Ten Player of the Year.

Perhaps the only factor working against Edey is the Boilermakers' shockingly quick exit from the NCAA tournament.

Despite being a No. 1 seed, Purdue was knocked out in the first round by Fairleigh Dickinson, becoming only the second No. 1 seed to ever lose to a 16-seed.

Following closely behind Edey in the Big Ten Player of the Year race was Jackson-Davis, who also further established himself as a dominant post player.

The 6'9" senior averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists, plus his 2.9 blocks per game were tied for fourth in the nation.

Jackson-Davis helped the Hoosiers secure a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament, but Indiana didn't make it past the first weekend, losing to Miami in the second round after beating Kent State in the first round.

After helping lead Kansas to a national championship last season, Wilson leveled up during his junior year, earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors.

The 6'8" forward averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 three-pointers per game for a Jayhawks team that was a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tourney.

Despite Wilson scoring 20 points in each of Kansas' two NCAA tournament games, the reigning champs were knocked out in the second round by eighth-seeded Arkansas in a 72-71 heartbreaker.

Rounding out the list of finalists is Timme, a 6'10" forward for a Gonzaga team still in the mix for a national title.

Thanks to averages of 21.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 block per game, Timme was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year for a second successive season, and the Bulldogs earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Timme helped lead Gonzaga to wins over Grand Canyon and TCU in the tourney, setting up a Sweet 16 showdown with second-seeded UCLA.

The four finalists were chosen from a list of 10 semifinalists, and the winner—decided in part by the fan vote—will be announced April 2 in conjunction with the NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four in Houston.