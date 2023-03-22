Bargain Contracts Cowboys Must Consider in 2023 NFL Free Agency

0 of 3

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The initial deluge of free-agent signings for the 2023 cycle has come and gone. We are already down to a sprinkling of new signings every day.

That doesn't mean free agency isn't important anymore. In fact, it's at this point that several key signings are made.

With many of the biggest names off the market and inked to long-term deals, we now hit the point where players start taking shorter, smaller contracts to prove themselves and hit the market again.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's recent contract with the Detroit Lions is a great example. He is a good player but didn't get the long-term deal that was expected. Now, the Lions have filled a key need with a one-year, $8 million contract.

So, the question for the Cowboys becomes how they can take advantage of this market. There are certainly free agents who could help them fill some immediate needs.

Here's a look at three players who should be considered for cheap contracts.