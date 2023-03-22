Bargain Contracts Cowboys Must Consider in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Bargain Contracts Cowboys Must Consider in 2023 NFL Free AgencyMarch 22, 2023
The initial deluge of free-agent signings for the 2023 cycle has come and gone. We are already down to a sprinkling of new signings every day.
That doesn't mean free agency isn't important anymore. In fact, it's at this point that several key signings are made.
With many of the biggest names off the market and inked to long-term deals, we now hit the point where players start taking shorter, smaller contracts to prove themselves and hit the market again.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's recent contract with the Detroit Lions is a great example. He is a good player but didn't get the long-term deal that was expected. Now, the Lions have filled a key need with a one-year, $8 million contract.
So, the question for the Cowboys becomes how they can take advantage of this market. There are certainly free agents who could help them fill some immediate needs.
Here's a look at three players who should be considered for cheap contracts.
CB Sidney Jones
The Cowboys made a big splash by trading for Brandin Cooks, but the move to bring in Stephon Gilmore is arguably more important.
Ideally, the five-time Pro Bowler will pair with Trevon Diggs to create a strong pair of defensive backs on the outside. He is an upgrade over Anthony Brown and fills a need that has been around for a few years.
However, cornerback is one of those positions where it helps to have multiple options. That's especially true when relying on a player such as Gilmore, who will be 33 in September.
DaRon Bland is an intriguing young option at age 23, but it wouldn't hurt to bring in another veteran who could compete with Jourdan Lewis in the slot.
Sidney Jones makes sense on both fronts. He'll only be 27 when the season starts and has experience playing both outside and in the slot.
Jones allowed a passer rating of just 79.2 across 10 games with the Raiders and Seahawks last season. Despite that success, he remains unsigned.
It's at least worth the small investment to see what defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could do with him for Dallas.
Proposed Contract: One year, $2 million
DT Shelby Harris
The Cowboys' first external signing of the free-agent cycle built some depth on the offensive line in Chuma Edoga. The former Jets and Falcons offensive lineman signed a one-year deal on Tuesday.
Dallas would be wise to invest in depth on the defensive line, too. It didn't get much pass rush help from its interior defenders outside of Osa Odighizuwa, who notched four sacks.
With a ton of talent on the outside, the Cowboys would be even more lethal to opposing offensive lines with some interior talent.
Shelby Harris didn't quite live up to expectations after joining the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade. The Hawks released the 31-year-old and fellow defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson in a move that saved them $13.4 million in cap space before signing Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed to replace them.
The Cowboys didn't have the discretionary funds to sign a player like Jones, but Harris could make sense on a cheap deal.
He only had two sacks, but he also earned a solid 73.2 grade from PFF and registered six quarterback hits. By comparison, Odighizuwa carried a 68.2 grade and Neville Gallimore earned a paltry 36.4.
That's just one metric, but it exemplifies the difference Harris could make on a one-year deal.
Proposed Contract: One-year, $5 million
TE Irv Smith Jr.
The Cowboys watched Dalton Schultz walk in free agency. That wasn't a shocking decision. He didn't live up to his previous production playing on the franchise tag last year and it was probably best for both sides to move.
Dallas has a backup plan at the position. They drafted Jake Ferguson in last year's draft and it's a fairly deep group of tight ends in the draft this year.
But it wouldn't hurt for Dallas to take a swing on another tight end in the market. Irv Smith Jr. is one who could be particularly appealing. The 6'2" 240-pounder is not your traditional in-line tight end but brings athleticism to the table that could make him an ideal rotational piece.
At 24 years old, he still has potential for growth, especially if he can stay healthy.
That's been an issue for him with the Vikings. He's played in 37 games across three seasons in Minnesota and missed the entire 2021 campaign.
He has proven himself to be a good red-zone threat, hauling in nine touchdown passes on 91 career receptions. With Schultz gone, Smith could help make up for the lost production. He's at least worth bringing in to camp to compete.
Proposed Contract: One-year, $2 million