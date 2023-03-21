NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Top Storylines, Updated Bracket Picks

0 of 4

Tim Cowie/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks are still in contention to repeat as NCAA women's basketball tournament champion.

Dawn Staley's side avoided an early exit to keep its status as the team to beat this year.

The title contention of two other No. 1 seeds ended in the second round, with the Stanford Cardinal and Indiana Hoosiers falling on Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The pair of second-round upsets split open the bracket, which could lead to some unexpected names reaching the Elite Eight.

The ninth-seeded Miami Hurricanes are still alive in the Greenville 2 region, while the eighth-seeded Ole Miss Rebels are the lowest seed alive in the Seattle 4 region.

Seattle 4 possesses the most unexpected quartet of Sweet 16 teams, as only one of the top four seeds made it out of the first weekend.

The chaos throughout the bracket means we could see two of the sport's top scorers, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist and Iowa's Caitlin Clark, for more games than expected.