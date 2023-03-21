NHL, Fanatics Announce 10-Year Uniform Contract Starting with 2024-25 Season

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

The NHL has reached agreement with Fanatics to make the sports apparel and memorabilia manufacturer the official on-ice uniform sponsor for the league starting with the 2024-25 season.

Fanatics and the NHL announced the deal on Twitter:

ESPN's Greg Wyshysnki noted the agreement between the NHL and Fanatics is for 10 years.

This deal will mark the first time Fanatics branding will be on official player uniforms for a professional sports league. The two parties already have a pre-established relationship, with Fanatics serving as the official manufacturer of NHL apparel and memorabilia since 2017.

Wyshynski noted Fanatics has operated the NHL's e-commerce operations since 2005.

"This is a natural evolution of our partnership with the NHL," Doug Mack, CEO of Fanatics Commerce, told Wyshynski. "I've said to our team that when we deliver big results for partners and we bring innovation to how they serve their fans, it earns us the right to do more together."

Adidas has been the NHL's official on-ice uniform partner since the 2017-18 season. The league announced last July that the partnership between the two parties would not be extended when the current deal expires.

"The NHL and Adidas look forward to continuing to work closely together over the next two years and to a smooth transition to the new authentic NHL uniform supplier, which will be announced by the NHL at the appropriate time," the league said in a statement to Wyshynski.

According to Wyshynski, Adidas was the "catalyst in not seeking to renew" the licensing agreement with the NHL.

Fanatics was founded in 2011 and currently has e-commerce operations agreements with several sports leagues around the world, including MLB, NBA, NFL, MLS, Formula 1, Nippon Professional Baseball and NASCAR.