Cowboys Rumors: Brandin Cooks Restructures Contract After Trade from Texans

After being acquired in a trade by the Dallas Cowboys, Brandin Cooks has restructured his contract to lower his cap hit for the 2023 season.

Per ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys converted $8 million of Cooks' $12 million base salary into a signing bonus.

Dallas sent a 2023 fifth-round draft pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for the 29-year-old wide receiver.

