Austin Ekeler Talks Chargers Contract, Trade Request: 'I'm So Underpaid Right Now'

Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler discussed his desire to sign a contract extension during an interview Monday.

Appearing on Green Light with former NFL defensive end Chris Long, Ekeler said the following about his contract status and his desire to get a new deal done (beginning at 3:30 mark):

"I feel like there's no timeline ... I'm so underpaid right now, as far as my contract and what I contribute to the team. I am, I am relentlessly pursuing this. I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long term. I'm at the peak of my game."

Last week, Ekeler requested permission from the Chargers to seek a trade since the two sides have been unable to come to terms on a new deal, and his agent, Cameron Weiss, told ESPN's Adam Schefter the team had granted his request.

