    Knicks' Julius Randle Wows NBA Twitter With 57 Points Despite Loss to Timberwolves

    Doric SamMarch 21, 2023

    NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 20: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks shoots a free throw during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

    The New York Knicks had the opportunity to earn a fourth straight win on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but they fell short with a 140-134 loss at Madison Square Garden.

    However, New York's loss was not because of a lack of effort from star power forward Julius Randle, who exploded for a career-high 57 points in the loss. He shot 19-of-29 from the field and 8-of-14 from three-point range on his way to tying the third-highest point total in franchise history.

    While Randle had some help from Jalen Brunson (23 points, 10 assists) and Immanuel Quickley (19 points off the bench), the Knicks were doomed by their defense. The Timberwolves were incredibly efficient, shooting 61.4 percent from the field and 58.3 percent (14-of-24) from beyond the arc.

    However, it was Randle who captivated NBA Twitter with his incredible outing on Monday:

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    So...Julius Randle huh? What a night!

    Kay Adams @heykayadams

    Is Julius Randle the best player of all time? 🤔

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Most points in a game in <a href="https://twitter.com/nyknicks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyknicks</a> history <br><br>Carmelo Anthony 62<br>Bernard King 60<br>Richie Guerin 57<br>JULIUS RANDLE 57 <a href="https://t.co/Po7joxk81d">pic.twitter.com/Po7joxk81d</a>

    NY_KnicksPR @NY_KnicksPR

    Julius Randle is the first Knick to score 50 in a game since Carmelo Anthony set the franchise record with 62 on January 24, 2014.

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    Tough result, but career night for Julius Randle:<br><br>57 PTS<br>4 REB<br>1 AST<br>1 STL<br>19-29 FG<br>8-14 3PT <a href="https://t.co/NOU66RRrD7">pic.twitter.com/NOU66RRrD7</a>

    Overtime @overtime

    WHAT A NIGHT JULIUS RANDLE 🔥<br><br>57 PTS (career-high)<br>19/29 FG <br>8/14 3PM <br><br>First Knick with at least 50 in a game since Carmelo Anthony's 62 in April 2014. <a href="https://t.co/aoRBH81dgS">pic.twitter.com/aoRBH81dgS</a>

    NBA @NBA

    JULIUS RANDLE AND-1 FOR 57 POINTS.<br><br>3-POINT GAME IN THE FINAL MINUTE.<br><br>WATCH NOW: <a href="https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK">https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK</a> <a href="https://t.co/oEYQB2vdDv">pic.twitter.com/oEYQB2vdDv</a>

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Julius Randle has 25 points in the third quarter on 9-10 shooting. This is otherworldly stuff.

    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Julius Randle has a career-high 51 points. There is 3 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    JULIUS RANDLE IS ON FIRE

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Julius Randle tonight:<br><br>52 PTS<br>17-24 FG<br>8-12 3P<br><br>The 4th quarter hasn't even started. <a href="https://t.co/eFq5HI7tch">pic.twitter.com/eFq5HI7tch</a>

    KNICKS ON MSG @KnicksMSGN

    LOUD Julius Randle MVP chants in the Garden 👏<br><br>Sets a Knick record for most points in a quarter with 26<br><br>Career-high 52 points through 3-quarters <a href="https://t.co/muvfCJI3bF">pic.twitter.com/muvfCJI3bF</a>

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Welcome to the club Julius Randle <a href="https://t.co/8eUnKExIF8">pic.twitter.com/8eUnKExIF8</a>

    With nine games left in the season, the Knicks don't have much time to climb the standings in the Eastern Conference. Wasting an all-time performance from Randle can't sit well with New York as the playoffs approach.

    The Knicks (42-31) will look to bounce back when they visit the Miami Heat (39-34) on Wednesday.