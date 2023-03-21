Stephen Curry, Warriors Celebrated on Twitter as Road Losing Streak Ends vs. Rockets

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

A collective sigh of relief could be heard from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors following their 121-108 win over the Houston Rockets on the road at the Toyota Center.

The win not only snapped Golden State's three-game losing streak but also its 11-game road losing streak, the longest of any active team in the league and the second-longest such streak by a defending champion in NBA history.

The 1998-99 Chicago Bulls had a 12-game road losing streak, per ESPN Stats & Info.

It wasn't pretty, however, as the Warriors struggled to put away the worst team in Western Conference, only taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. But a brilliant fourth-quarter performance from a hobbled Stephen Curry helped seal the win.

Curry finished with 30 points, 11 of which came in the final quarter, to help end a streak that began on Feb. 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors are now 8-29 on the road, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

There was a scary moment in the middle of the game when Curry appeared to injure his knee after Jordan Poole seemingly fell into his leg. But after some treatment from trainers on the bench, he returned to the game.

Curry recently returned to action after missing 11 games with a lower leg injury.

In other good news for the Warriors, the win lifted them out of the play-in spots and back into the No. 6 seed, and they sit just 1.5 games behind the Los Angles Clippers in the No. 5 seed with nine games to go in the regular season.