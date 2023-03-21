X

    Stephen Curry, Warriors Celebrated on Twitter as Road Losing Streak Ends vs. Rockets

    Francisco RosaMarch 21, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets on March 20, 2023 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

    A collective sigh of relief could be heard from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors following their 121-108 win over the Houston Rockets on the road at the Toyota Center.

    The win not only snapped Golden State's three-game losing streak but also its 11-game road losing streak, the longest of any active team in the league and the second-longest such streak by a defending champion in NBA history.

    The 1998-99 Chicago Bulls had a 12-game road losing streak, per ESPN Stats & Info.

    It wasn't pretty, however, as the Warriors struggled to put away the worst team in Western Conference, only taking a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. But a brilliant fourth-quarter performance from a hobbled Stephen Curry helped seal the win.

    Curry finished with 30 points, 11 of which came in the final quarter, to help end a streak that began on Feb. 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors are now 8-29 on the road, the fourth-worst mark in the league.

    Warriors Twitter was finally happy to just see a win, regardless of opponent.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    DUBS WIN! <a href="https://t.co/7qUSvrsXJq">pic.twitter.com/7qUSvrsXJq</a>

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    30 pts for 30!<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSAuthentic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSAuthentic</a> <a href="https://t.co/LIvvtKduYA">pic.twitter.com/LIvvtKduYA</a>

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    The drought on the road is OVER 🙌 <a href="https://t.co/fkyxX6TH15">pic.twitter.com/fkyxX6TH15</a>

    BRYANT @bryant_gotgame

    Warriors just might pull it off and end this nasty road losing streak. 🥹🙏🏼

    ْ @pooleanti

    idc if it's the rockets my boys haven't won a road game in over 2 months this is the win that turns the warriors season around. <a href="https://t.co/1ttjhkhuyC">pic.twitter.com/1ttjhkhuyC</a>

    Hector @Hector03408772

    WE DID IT <a href="https://t.co/aC8FaiizOY">pic.twitter.com/aC8FaiizOY</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp

    After 11 straight losses on the road, the Warriors have finally win one away from home.<br><br>Golden State's last road win before tonight vs. the Rockets was January 30th vs. the Thunder. <a href="https://t.co/lhe3VDmpw9">pic.twitter.com/lhe3VDmpw9</a>

    UG @SCDG2330

    We back to #6 again lmfao <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dubnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dubnation</a> <a href="https://t.co/9V1gV8J8UE">pic.twitter.com/9V1gV8J8UE</a>

    Kylen Mills @KylenMills

    Whew, the Warriors snap an 11-game road losing streak by beating the worst team in the Western Conference. It wasn't pretty, but it's a victory in a must-win. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dubnation?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dubnation</a>

    There was a scary moment in the middle of the game when Curry appeared to injure his knee after Jordan Poole seemingly fell into his leg. But after some treatment from trainers on the bench, he returned to the game.

    Curry recently returned to action after missing 11 games with a lower leg injury.

    Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors

    JP and Steph were both banged up on this play ... <a href="https://t.co/mRGC3jGNFk">pic.twitter.com/mRGC3jGNFk</a>

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Steph Curry is going to do everything he can, limp and all, to put an end to this road losing streak

    Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

    Steph Curry was pointing to the outside of his left knee with Drew Yoder. He has a heat pad on it and a big limp. Steph is currently on the stationary bike trying to loosen up <a href="https://t.co/EBYBejIejn">pic.twitter.com/EBYBejIejn</a>

    In other good news for the Warriors, the win lifted them out of the play-in spots and back into the No. 6 seed, and they sit just 1.5 games behind the Los Angles Clippers in the No. 5 seed with nine games to go in the regular season.