Cam Newton Will Throw at Auburn's 2023 Pro Day; QB Last Played for Panthers in 2021

Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images

As he tries to mount an NFL comeback, former league MVP Cam Newton will be throwing at Auburn's pro day Tuesday.

He announced that he'd be participating Monday in a video posted on his Twitter account.

In the video, Newton questioned how other quarterbacks around the league—perhaps of lesser stature—have managed to find landing spots.

"Tell me how these randoms keep getting jobs," he said.

"I'm seein' a lot of people toyin' the idea, and it's official. I will be throwing at Auburn's pro day Tuesday."

Newton, 33, hasn't played in the league since the 2021 season when he played eight games with the Panthers, going 0-5 in his starts. He was the first overall pick in the 2011 draft by Carolina out of Auburn. He also had a one-year stint with the New England Patriots.

He won NFL MVP in the 2015 season after leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record while throwing for 3,387 yards and 35 touchdowns and rushing for 636 yards with 10 more scores.

A legend at Auburn, Newton accomplished nearly everything college football had to offer. He led the Tigers to the 2011 BCS National Championship and won the Heisman Trophy in his one season with the program.