Cowboys News: Chiefs FA Ronald Jones II Visits Dallas After Ezekiel Elliott Release

After releasing long-time star Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys are now looking to rebuild the running back room behind Tony Pollard. The team hosted former Buccaneers and Chiefs running back Ronald Jones II for a visit Monday.

Jones, 25, was a second-round pick for Tampa Bay in 2018 but never managed to establish himself as a star in the team's backfield. He signed with Kansas City ahead of the 2022 season and was used sparingly as he played in just six regular season games and one playoff game for the Super Bowl champions.

He has been a part of two championship teams in his career.

Jones had rushed for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns over his career. He also has 77 receptions for 593 yards and one more score.

The Cowboys released Elliott on March 15 after seven seasons with the organization. The two-time All-Pro was a top-four pick for Dallas in the 2016 NFL draft out of Ohio State and became an instant star.

Injuries mounted up for the 27-year-old, however, and 2022 turned out to be the worst season of his career as he was outplayed by the younger and more explosive Pollard.

Last season he rushed for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also had a rough year through the air, catching just 17 passes for 92 yards, both career-worst marks.

Meanwhile, Pollard is coming off a break out season as Dallas' lead back and had the franchise tag placed on him on March 6. He proved himself to be one of the most dynamic talents at the position in the entire league.