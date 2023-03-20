LaMelo Ball Says He Loves Playing for Hornets; Eligible for New Contract This Summer

David Jensen/Getty Images

A big offseason awaits Hornets star LaMelo Ball as the third-year star looks to continue his rehab from a season-ending ankle surgery and will be eligible for a rookie extension after an impressive start to his career.

Despite the lack of on-court team success, Ball has enjoyed his time in Charlotte.

"Yeah," Ball said. "I love it here."

Ball, 21, was the bright spot for a Hornets team that has already been eliminated from playoff contention. He averaged 23.3 points per game to go along with 8.4 assists and 6.4 rebounds, although he played in just 36 games due to several injury stints.

His season came to an end on Feb. 27 after he fractured his ankle in a game against the Detroit Pistons as he went to go plant his foot while dribbling around Killian Hayes. He underwent successful surgery on March 1.

In his time with the organization Ball has helped the Hornets make the play-in tournament twice, but the team wasn't able to qualify for the playoffs either time.

He was the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year and was named an All-Star in 2022. He is set to make $10.9 million next season but is set for a nice pay raise in his next contract.