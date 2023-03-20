X

    Roger Goodell, NFL Reportedly Expected to Finalize Multiyear Contract Extension

    Doric SamMarch 20, 2023

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 13: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Super Bowl LVII Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will remain in his position for the foreseeable future.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a multiyear contract extension for him at the owners meetings in Phoenix next week.

