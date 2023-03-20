Roger Goodell, NFL Reportedly Expected to Finalize Multiyear Contract Extension

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will remain in his position for the foreseeable future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Goodell and NFL owners are expected to finalize a multiyear contract extension for him at the owners meetings in Phoenix next week.

