Adam Thielen Talked to Cowboys, Broncos in Free Agency Before Panthers Contract

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Prior to signing with the Carolina Panthers, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen had other options available.

Thielen told Pat McAfee on Monday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he had discussions with multiple teams before making the decision to join Carolina.

"I think there was the Broncos, the Cowboys," he said. "You know, I had conversations with those teams and a few others, and again, the Panthers just felt like the best fit and it all kinda just worked out."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.