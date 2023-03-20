Rick Pitino, St. John's Agree to Reported 6-Year Contract; HC Spent 3 Seasons at Iona

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Iona men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino is on the move after three seasons with the Gaels.

The 70-year-old has agreed to become the next head coach of the St. John's Red Storm, the school announced Monday. The deal is for six years, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Pitino said in a statement:

"One of my great coaching memories was having the distinct privilege of coaching against Lou Carnesecca and St John's, a Hall of Fame coach and historic program that I have always respected. It is surreal to now have this opportunity to bring St John's back to prominence. I'm honored, humbled and grateful to Fr. Shanley, Bill Janetschek and Mike Cragg for making me feel so special."

The news comes after ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello reported Monday that Pitino had met with St. John's officials and that the two sides were in "serious discussions" to make him the Red Storm's next head coach.

Pitino will replace Mike Anderson, who was fired as the team's head coach on March 10 following a disappointing 18-15 season. The Red Storm didn't make the NCAA tournament in any of Anderson's four seasons at the helm.

In his three seasons at Iona, the Gaels won the MAAC tournament and made the NCAA tournament twice. He led the team to a 27-8 finish during the 2022-23 season and a 64-22 record overall.

During his tenure with Kentucky from 1989 to 1997, the Wildcats made the NCAA tournament in all six seasons they were eligible, making three Final Four appearances and winning an NCAA title during the 1995-96 campaign.

Following his stint with Kentucky, Pitino coached the Boston Celtics for parts of four seasons before ending up with Louisville from 2001 to 2017. He led the team to 13 NCAA tournament appearances, including three Final Fours and a national championship. He was fired in October 2017 following a recruiting scandal.

St. John's now hopes Pitino can revive the Red Storm and bring the team back to prominence in 2023 and beyond.