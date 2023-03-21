Fantasy Football's Biggest Winners and Losers After 2023 Early NFL Free Agency Period

10 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Cole Kmet had something of a coming-out party last year in Chicago. His reception and yardage numbers actually dipped relative to his sophomore season, but he scored a career-high seven touchdowns, which was tied for third among all tight ends. All told, Kmet's 50/544/7 stat line ranked eighth in PPR points among tight ends.

Building on that success in 2023 could be difficult, though. In addition to bringing in D.J. Moore, the Bears also signed veteran tight end Robert Tonyan. And given what those two do best, Parker Hurley of Bear Goggles On expects Kmet to spend more time as in-line blocker than a pass-catcher.

"It is fair to say that Tonyan with Justin Fields and Kmet with Aaron Rodgers may have yielded different results. More than that, Kmet is going to start and will get plenty of passing-game work compared to Tonyan," he said. "However, when the two are on the field together, you can expect Tonyan to be flexed out or running a route, while Kmet is chipping or staying in to block.

"When you add in that the Chicago Bears added D.J. Moore, and that will make Chase Claypool more of a depth wideout, or almost a pass-catching tight end as well, you could see Cole Kmet having a step back as a fantasy football player."

On some level, it's rather ironic that it's Tonyan who could wreck Kmet's fantasy value. Tonyan had a breakout season of his own in 2020, scoring 11 touchdowns. In the two seasons since, Tonyan has more missed games (nine) than touchdowns (four).

However, the Bears had the lowest-volume passing attack in the NFL last season. Between Moore and Tonyan's arrival, Kmet may not even see the 69 targets he got a year ago.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter at @IDPSharks.

