Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Says He Won't Try to Be Tom Brady: 'I'm Going to Be Me'

Baker Mayfield is officially a Buccaneer, and he enters the 2023 campaign with significant shoes to fill following three seasons of Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

While Mayfield knows there will be high expectations of him, the 2018 first overall pick told reporters Monday that he's "never going to be Tom Brady," per ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons:

"Listen, I'm never going to be Tom Brady. There's a reason why he's won so many Super Bowls. He's the greatest of all time—there's no doubt about that. I'm not going to try to be Tom. I'm going to be me. That's what's gotten me to this point. We're going to do it differently.

"But that's what makes this league so special. Everybody puts their own touch on it. It's an honor to follow up somebody like that. And I'm definitely—the people that played with him around here, I'm going to pick their brains for things he did, there's no doubt about that. So, I'm excited."

