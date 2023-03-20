Ed Cooley Hired as Georgetown HC to Replace Patrick Ewing, Leaves Providence

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Georgetown has officially hired Providence men's basketball head coach Ed Cooley for the same position with the Hoyas.

Providence announced Cooley's resignation Monday, and Georgetown has since revealed his hire.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the news earlier Monday alongside others such as Jeff Goodman of Stadium and ESPN's Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello.

Cooley will replace Basketball Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing. Georgetown fired the former star Hoyas and New York Knicks center after six seasons.

The 53-year-old Cooley coached at Providence for 12 seasons and made the NCAA tournament in seven of them, including this year. He also led the Friars to the 2014 Big East tournament title.

