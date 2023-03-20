Raiders' Updated Depth Chart After O.J. Howard Signs Contract Following Waller Trade

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

O.J. Howard is heading to his third team in as many seasons.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed the veteran tight end on Monday.

Here's an updated look at the team's offensive depth chart with this latest addition, per OurLads:

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo / Chase Garbers

RB: Josh Jacobs (franchise tag) / Ameer Abdullah / Brandon Bolden / Zamir White

WR: Davante Adams / Phillip Dorsett / Chris Lacy

WR: Jakobi Myers / Isaiah Zuber / Tyler Johnson

SWR: Hunter Renfrow / DJ Turner

FB: Jakob Johnson

TE: O.J. Howard / Jesper Horsted / Cole Fotheringham

LT: Kolton Miller / Justin Herron / Sebastian Gutierrez

LG: Dylan Parham / Jordan Meredith

C: Andre James / Hironiss Grasu

RG: Jermaine Eluemunor / Netane Muti / Vitaliy Gurman

RT: Brandon Parker / Thayter Munford Jr. / Justin Murray

Howard, 28, spent the first five years of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being the No. 19 overall pick in the 2017 draft. He never lived up to those first-round expectations, however, with career highs in receptions (34) in both 2018 and 2019, a career high in receiving yards (565) in 2018 and a career-high six receiving touchdowns as a rookie in 2017.

He signed with the Houston Texans ahead of the 2022 season but didn't make much of an impact, catching just 10 passes for 145 yards and two scores in 13 games. Both touchdown receptions came in Week 1.

He was a healthy scratch twice in the 2022 season and also missed time with a hip injury. It seemed likely he would move on, especially when rumors popped up in March that he was visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders.

And move on he will. His signing isn't exactly a splashy move for TEAM, but the hope will be that Howard can finally live up to the expectations that made him a first-round pick. History has shown that it's unlikely he'll have a huge impact, but he certainly has more talent than he showed in 2022 with the Texans.

Addressing the tight end position became important for the Raiders this offseason after the team traded star tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants. Nobody is going to confuse Howard for Waller—the former has never come close to the latter's production—but he'll give Jimmy Garoppolo another veteran option in the passing game.

Perhaps Josh McDaniels' and the Raiders can finally get Howard to play up to his ability. If so, the Raiders will have put together an excellent collection of playmakers for Jimmy G., with Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow leading a strong group of wideouts and Josh Jacobs holding down the backfield.