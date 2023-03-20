X

    Mike Brey in USF Basketball HC Talks After 23 Seasons at Notre Dame

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 20, 2023

    SOUTH BEND, IN - MARCH 01: Head coach Mike Brey of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is seen during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Joyce Center on March 1, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Mike Brey might not be on the market for long.

    The former and longtime Notre Dame men's basketball head coach is a candidate to be hired by South Florida to serve as their head coach, USF athletic director Michael Kelly confirmed to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

    Pete Thamel @PeteThamel

    Just spoke to USF AD Michael Kelly. He said former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey is a candidate and has interviewed for the USF basketball job, but there's only been discussions. There's been no offer and nothing has been formalized.

    Russ Wood of Rivals previously reported Monday that Brey is expected to be hired by the school.

    Brey and Notre Dame announced in January that he planed to step down from his post as the program's head coach at the end of the 2022-23 season. He later made it clear that he wasn't done coaching, however.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Big news out of Notre Dame.<br><br>Mike Brey tells me that he is not retiring.<br><br>"Definitely not done coaching." - Brey <br><br>Great to hear from one of the best guys in the business.

    The Fighting Irish went just 11-21 in 2022-23 and missed the NCAA tournament for the fifth time in the past six years (though no tourney was held in the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

    Brey, 64, did lead the program to 13 tournament berths in his 23 years, finishing with a 483–280 record at the school. Under his watch, Notre Dame reached the Elite Eight in back-to-back seasons between the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

    If South Florida does bring him aboard, he'll be a major upgrade. The Bulls have had four straight losing seasons, only had one winning record under previous head coach Brian Gregory during his six-year tenure and have only posted one winning season in the past 11 seasons.

    Mike Brey in USF Basketball HC Talks After 23 Seasons at Notre Dame
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Gregory was just 79-107 during his run, and South Florida hasn't reached the NCAA tournament since the 2011-12 campaign.

    Brey would bring experience and stability to a Bulls' program that hasn't had much success, and would be a major hire for the school. Notre Dame remains in limbo, meanwhile, as a successor for Brey has yet to be announced.