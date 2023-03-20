NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Odds, Picks for Monday's Bracket

0 of 4

Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Indiana Hoosiers will try to avoid the early elimination suffered by one of their fellow No. 1 seeds in the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

Indiana is the last top seed left to play in the second round. The Big Ten side will try to join the South Carolina Gamecocks and Virginia Tech Hokies in the Sweet 16 and avoid an upset like the Stanford Cardinal suffered on Sunday night.

The Hoosiers could be in more danger Monday than they were in their 30-point first-round win.

Leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes missed the first-round game as a precaution because of a knee injury, but she is expected to play against the Miami Hurricanes at Assembly Hall.

The 6'3" forward's presence on the floor makes Indiana a Final Four contender. She averages 22.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

Holmes is just one of a few dominant scorers who will play in Monday's second-round games.

Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, the NCAA's leading scorer this season, will try to lead the Wildcats into the Sweet 16 against one of the two double-digit seeds left in the tournament.